FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones formally announced their new long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott Wednesday afternoon.

An announcement was made Monday evening that both sides agreed to a contract that fans and teammates have been waiting for. The deal is reportedly for four years at $160 million, with $120 million guaranteed.

“From the standpoint of him, one of the real easy decisions that I’ve had to make in my time with the Dallas Cowboys was to have Dak Prescott as the future regarding the quarterback position of the Dallas Cowboys,” owner Jerry Jones said about the contract during a news conference Wednesday.

Prescott, 27, is coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2020 season back in October. He also played on the franchise tag last season.

The Cowboys front office has long said the 2016 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State was their quarterback of the future but couldn’t agree on a deal before the start of last season. Now, Dallas has its QB1 for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, Prescott talked about not doubting he’d stay the quarterback. “Through the two years, there was never a slight doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t wear the star the rest of my life… I’m excited to be here and never leave,” he said.

Before having season-ending surgery, Prescott had 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns in just five games. His best season came in 2019 when he had 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Prescott was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as he was handed the keys to the team from former quarterback Tony Romo in the 2016 season. Prescott led the Cowboys to 13 wins in his first year.

“This fits. This fits what I and what I want our Cowboy fans to think about when we think about the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said