TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Award-winning entrepreneur, “sock buddy” with former President George HW Bush and Co-Founder of John’s Crazy Socks — John Cronin is helping Texans impacted by last month’s historic winter storm.

“I have friends in Texas, and it made me sad and worried when I saw what happened during their winter storms. We wanted to help,” said Cronin.

John’s co-founder and father, Mark X. Cronin, added, “We wanted to do something and since we are in the sock business, we can offer socks. We created our Texas Strong Gift Pack, a package of five fun and colorful socks that celebrate the resilience of Texans. And we are donating $5 from every package sold to Feeding Texas.”

Feeding Texas is the statewide network of food banks, which was particularly hard-hit by the winter crisis. Its network is the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. Together with 21 member food banks, they reach more than 5 million Texans annually with food and resources.

Cronin’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by Chief Development Officer at Feeding Texas, Dawn Starostka.

“Thank you so much for this great campaign and such a fun product! I love your business model and your mission to spread happiness,” she said.

The Texas Strong Gift Pack comes in a hand wrapped gift bag with five unisex socks that includes: a thank you note from John and some candy. The socks feature the flag of Texas, the Texas Lone Star and other Texas imagery.

In a release from the company, it’s said buying a gift pack not only supports Feeding Texas, but it enables John’s Crazy Socks to hire people with differing abilities. More than half their employees have a differing ability, including its namesake John, who has Down syndrome.

The company’s mission is to spread happiness. And from coast-to-coast, and now down south, it’s doing just that.