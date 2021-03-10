KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A happy face behind a mask on the front of a business in Keller Wednesday, March 10, was winking.

It was a nod to the company’s new policy, making wearing face coverings optional, and one of the many different ways businesses responded to the state removing most operating rules for the first time in nearly a year.

While people are no longer required by the state to wear face coverings inside, a number of businesses are keeping the policy in place.

An online list compiled by the city of Keller showed 48 companies still requiring masks to be worn by all employees and customers, compared to 41 where it was now optional or not required.

At her boutique clothing store on Main St., owner Daniele Sinclair said they had dropped the requirement when Tarrant County did last week, and removed their sign on Wednesday.

She felt most of her customer base was comfortable with the decision, she said, but also expected to adjust for those who are not.

“We also are very open to anyone and everyone who wants to wear a mask,” she said. “They’re definitely welcome to. We’re not going to make them uncomfortable in any way like that, because that’s their decision.”

In some office settings, mask wearing has been an irregular thing all along, as employees can distance inside their own spaces.

At accounting firm Coffey and Singletary, the sign was off the front door, but the expectation was they would still cater to what clients are comfortable with.

“I think we’ll still be sensitive to our clients,” said Kristi Coffey. “We’re around each other all the time, but we’ll definitely be sensitive to our clients when they walk through the door.”

She and business partner Cathy Singletary said the office cheered though, out loud, when the announcement came that the state was easing restrictions.

“It impacts so many of our clients,” Coffey said. “And so many of them have had to shut down, or close their doors for a time.”

Businesses pointed out that even where masks are not required, now familiar health and safety practices would still likely be in place. They’re still cleaning, sanitizing, and distancing as long as there is a risk.

“I guess we’ll just kind of take it day by day,” Sinclair said. “And if something comes up, handle it.”