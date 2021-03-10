ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers on Wednesday announced they will “fully open” for fans when the 2021 season begins in April. This will be the first time the Rangers will have fans in the stands at Globe Life Field.

The team released information about single-game tickets for March and April games, along with health and safety requirements.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” said President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman.

According to the team, face masks or coverings will be required for any fans going into Globe Life Field. The exception is for those eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

“We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety. We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer,” Leibman said.

Single-game tickets for all March and April games (except the home opener on April 5) will go on sale Monday, March 22, at 10 a.m. CT. There will be two exhibition games on March 29 and 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

More information on tickets can be found at texasrangers.com or by calling 972RANGERS.

This season will be the first time the Rangers will be playing in front of fans at their new home of Globe Life Field. The team played an abbreviated 2020 season that started back in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the shortened season, fans were not allowed at the ballpark. Instead, the team played with cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands.

Health and safety protocols for the 2021 season include: