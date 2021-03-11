ALMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one person is dead in a crash involving a big rig that has part of an interstate shut down in Ellis County.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the northbound lanes of I-45 near FM 1182 in the town of Alma.
No word yet on what happened but the 18-wheeler is blocking at least two lanes of the highway. Four total vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to officials.
Officials have not yet said if there are other injuries from the crash.
Traffic is being forced off onto the service road and the backup is stretching for several miles.
CBS 11 has reached out to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and DPS Troopers for more information.