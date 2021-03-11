NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Health will begin administering coronavirus vaccines to eligible Texans as early as March 14 at dozens of additional pharmacy locations across the state.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses– which will be going to 74 locations — will become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

The additional vaccination will add to the more than 100 stores previously administering the medicine in the state, bringing the total number of CVS Pharmacy locations administering a vaccine in Texas to 180.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations include the following North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, and Tarrant. Supply for the expanded rollout is being sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Officials with CVS Health say as more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and in more Texas communities.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.