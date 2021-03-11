HURST (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Hurst are investigating a road rage shooting that happened around sunset on March 10.
According to investigators, it was after 7:00 p.m. when officers were called out on a report of a shooting in the southbound lanes of State Highway 121.
A suspect had fired several shots into the driver's side of another vehicle before fleeing the scene. Those on the receiving end of the bullets were unable to give police a description of the suspect or weapon used to fire the shots.
Bullets hit two male passengers, riding in back seat of the victim's vehicle, in the neck. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The pair was taken to Medical City North Hills in a private car.
The suspect, believed to be driving a 4-door sedan that is either silver or bronze, was last seen traveling north on Handley Ederville Road from Highway 121.