TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Find a penny, pick it up… turns out that’s the prevalent superstition for folks in the Lone Star State.

Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel & Casino did a little digging and analyzed Google search volume to find the most popular superstitions in every state across the country. And “lucky pennies” was it in Texas. Some people believe it’s only good luck to pick up a penny if heads is showing. A penny with the tails side up should be turned over for another person to find. On the other hand, many people believe any penny you find is good luck.

From crossing your fingers to walking under a ladder, the casino’s analysis included more than 200 different superstitions. Using the Google AdWords platform, they analyzed search volume trends for more than 200 terms related to superstitions associated with both good luck and bad luck. The results represented the most disproportionately popular terms in every state. In February 2021, they also surveyed 1,016 Americans between the age of 18 – 75 to ask them about their belief in superstitions. Sixty percent were female and 40% were male and the average age of respondents was 38.

Throwing salt over your shoulder was by far the most popular, according to the data collected. The popular superstition is believed to reverse bad luck brought on by spilling salt. According to their analysis, this term was the most common in 17 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Bad Luck Comes in Threes

When you think of the phrase “bad luck comes in threes,” is it simply a random pattern of unfortunate events or something more meaningful?

While there isn’t anything scientific to back up this superstition, it was the second most popular term in the casino’s analysis with six states (Vermont, South Dakota, Montana, New Hampshire, Nebraska and Wisconsin) searching for the term the most.

The third most common term was a tie between “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.” Washington, Mississippi, Louisiana and Indiana are searching the most for “lucky rabbit’s foot” while Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee and Minnesota appear to be the most superstitious about Friday the 13th.

Good Luck and Bad Luck Superstitions

Their analysis included a mixture of terms associated with both good luck and bad luck. For example, Friday the 13th was the most common term in Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, Minnesota while terms related to good luck ladybugs were the most common in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Researchers were also curious to find out more about Americans’ feelings toward good luck and bad luck, so they surveyed 1,000 Americans across the country. According to respondents, there’s a big divide when it comes to good luck and bad luck. In fact, 83% believe they’ve experienced good luck while only 50% say they’ve experienced bad luck.

However, once they asked about specific lucky and unlucky days, responses were pretty evenly matched. For example, 37% say they believe Friday the 13th is an unlucky day while 34% feel St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky day. Even though one-third believe St. Patrick’s Day brings good luck, nearly double that amount (60%) said they wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. Either that extra 24% actually believe wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day brings good luck and don’t want to admit it, or they’re just trying to avoid getting pinched.