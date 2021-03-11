ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new millionaire in North Texas thanks to a scratch ticket prize.
The Texas Lottery on Thursday announced a Rowlett resident won the top prize of the game 500X Loteria Spectacular worth $3 million.
The winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac on Lakeview Parkway.
This wasn’t the first time this week that a North Texan received a big prize. A Carrollton resident claimed a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing back in January.