By CBSDFW.com Staff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new millionaire in North Texas thanks to a scratch ticket prize.

The Texas Lottery on Thursday announced a Rowlett resident won the top prize of the game 500X Loteria Spectacular worth $3 million.

(Credit: Texas Lottery)

The winner chose to remain anonymous. The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac on Lakeview Parkway.

This wasn’t the first time this week that a North Texan received a big prize. A Carrollton resident claimed a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing back in January.

