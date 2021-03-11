DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After being grounded since the summer of 2019, Boeing’s 737 MAX is back in their air for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

“After conducting more than 200 737 MAX 8 Readiness Flights since December without Customers onboard, Southwest Airlines returned the aircraft to service today, March 11,” the company said in an email to CBS 11.

Initially, the aircraft will operate up to 44 daily flights to 15 cities.

By mid-April, the airplane will resume operations throughout Southwest’s network.

“The Southwest Team looks forward to welcoming Customers back onboard the 737 MAX,” the airline said.

“While the airline industry is competitive, I’ve been inspired and encouraged by the shared dedication of aviation experts and Leaders worldwide devoted to resolving operational issues to prepare the MAX for a safe return to service. In fact, I’m hard-pressed to find a more impressive display of collaboration and Teamwork across the entire industry throughout my 35-year history in this business,” said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly in a letter to the traveling public.

