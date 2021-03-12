DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Joe Biden set new goals for the nation over the next few months.

By May 1, he says all adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine. He also predicts that by the Fourth of July, small gatherings may be safe.

Though these goals are commended by county leaders around North Texas, they say they need more shots to make them happen.

“Either the state needs to start allocating based on population to Dallas and Tarrant County or the feds need to step in and make them do that,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Both Jenkins and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley say their allocation amounts being reduced due to their FEMA sites is hurting their ability to get the population vaccinated.

“Well we have vaccinated about 7% of the population so far. We need to be much higher, but we have to have the vaccines…. right now, they’re still coming in limited numbers from the state,” said Whitley.

Both judges say they feel confident that extra doses given to local pharmacies and stores in the coming months will make the goal more reasonable.

“Between now and the 4th of July you will see a lot more of these sites pop up. Doctors’ offices… pharmacies. I do think it’s doable, better days are ahead but it requires all of us to do our part,” Jenkins said.

In Denton County, Judge Andy Eads says they’ve only seen an increase in doses but are hoping to see more.

“We do have capacity at TMS to expand our number of days and hours,” said Eads.

But it’s also about expanding outreach that he says will help the county continue getting vaccinated.

“I anticipate in Denton county expanding our operations beyond TMS and to smaller more targeted neighborhoods in the days and weeks to come,” Eads said.