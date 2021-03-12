(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas will be receiving over 800,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week as the state reaches five million people who have been vaccinated.
The state health department said 656,810 first doses will be given to at least 445 providers in 178 counties, while about 200,000 are going to pharmacy locations and other health centers directly from the federal government.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
According to the department, Texas has administered over 7.6 million doses. Over five million have received at least one dose, while 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.
The state announced this week that adults over the age of 50 will eligible for the vaccine starting on March 15.READ MORE: Man Who Schemed In Debit Card Thefts, Gregory Jean-Louis Sentenced To 20 Years
Next week’s allocation is less than this week’s, which was more than one million doses. The state received a large amount of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.
State health officials expect less amounts of the J&J vaccine over the next two weeks as production ramps up.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Rhode Island Murder 10 Years Ago Arrested In North Texas
The three federal vaccine sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston will be administering second doses over the next three weeks.