ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers outfield prospect Bayron Lora was involved in a vehicle crash in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, the team said.

The conditions of Lora, 18, and other victims of the crash were not released as the Rangers await more information from authorities.

“We are aware of the accident involving Bayron Lora and several other individuals today in the Dominican Republic. We are working to gather more information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who were involved in this accident and with their families. We have will have no further comment until we have more information on the accident. Thank you for your understanding,” the Rangers said in a statement to CBS 11 News.

The 18-year-old signed with the Rangers in August 2019 as an international amateur free agent. He has not yet played professionally for the team.

Lora participated in the Rangers Fall Developmental League program in Arizona last fall.