(CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington native Mickey Guyton, who was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, performed her song “Black Like Me” during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
It was her first Grammy nomination since starting her career in country music nearly 10 years ago. The award ended up going to Vince Gill for "When My Amy Prays" during pre-show awards.
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Guyton grew up and graduated from high school in North Texas before moving to Los Angeles and then Nashville.
She was previously nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.