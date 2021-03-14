(CBSDFW.COM) – The Black Pumas, who are based out of Austin, Texas, performed their hit song “Colors” at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.
The group, led by singer and songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, is looking to take home Record of the Year for "Colors" and Album of the Year for "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)."
The @BlackPumasMusic performance we needed right now! #GRAMMYs
The Black Pumas were also nominated for Best American Roots Performance, but that award went to artist John Prine for "I Remember Everything."
The Austin group is coming off its first Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best New Artist.