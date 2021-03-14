DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Mean Green will be taking on the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this week.
The Mean Green on Sunday were named the 13th seed in the South Region during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS. Purdue is the fourth seed in the region.READ MORE: Texas Continuing To See Decrease In Average Number Of New COVID-19 Cases
READ MORE: 1 Dead After Shooting At Recording Studio In Dallas
The Mean Green will face Purdue on Friday, March 19! #GMG | #BeatPurdue pic.twitter.com/VV0oSPfEsz
— Mean Green Sports (@MeanGreenSports) March 14, 2021
North Texas punched their ticket to the tournament after winning the Conference USA Tournament title game on Saturday in Frisco.
This is North Texas’ first berth into March Madness since they won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in 2010.
Times have not yet been announced, but the Mean Green will be playing this Friday, March 19.MORE NEWS: Texas Natives Mickey Guyton, Black Pumas, Megan Thee Stallion Performing At Grammys Tonight
Sign up for the Bracket Challenge for a chance to win $1,000!