AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, including the state mask mandate.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

Data from Johns Hopkins shows that more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.

On Sunday, Abbott announced Texas surpassed 8 million vaccinations after reaching 7 million just last week.

Today Texas surpassed 8 million vaccinations. It was just 4 days ago that we passed 7 million. The positivity rate dropped even lower–to 6.08%–the lowest since May 31st. READ MORE: Texas Natives Mickey Guyton, Black Pumas, Megan Thee Stallion Performing At Grammys Tonight Hospitalizations went down again also. Great job Texans! Vaccines are always voluntary, never forced. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 14, 2021

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2.8 million Texans have completed their vaccinations. That’s almost 10% of the state’s population.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)