AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services released preliminary data Monday, March 15 on the number of verified winter storm-related deaths in the state between Feb. 11 and March 5.
DSHS said 57 people died in 25 Texas counties, with nearly half in Harris County, which is the Houston area, where 25 deaths were reported.
Two people died in Collin County and that’s all for North Texas.
DSHS said the numbers are subject to change as more death records are reviewed and more information is gathered.
DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about the causes of death.
The majority of storm-related deaths verified to this point were associated with hypothermia.
There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accident, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.
There are three principal ways DSHS is notified of storm-related deaths:
Medical certifiers submit a DSHS form specifying that a particular death was related to a disaster.
Medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster related.
DSHS epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death records.