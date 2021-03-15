DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in two sexual assaults approximately two-and-a-half years apart.

On May 20, 2017 and September 28, 2019, Dallas police received two separate sexual assault reports: One in the 2500 block Fairmont Street and the other at 2447 Pacific Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, Detective Alan Holmes has been able to develop a person of interest.

Dallas Police describe the suspect this way:

Black male, approximately 30-years-old, 6’1” 200 lbs.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday, March 15.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images, is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at (214) 671-3637 or alan.holmes@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Refer to case numbers 113320-2017 and 197630-2019 respectively.

Crime stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime stoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crime.

If you have information about this crime, call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.