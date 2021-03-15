COVERAGECheck Out Grammy Awards Winners And More
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in two sexual assaults approximately two-and-a-half years apart.

On May 20, 2017 and September 28, 2019, Dallas police received two separate sexual assault reports: One in the 2500 block Fairmont Street and the other at 2447 Pacific Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, Detective Alan Holmes has been able to develop a person of interest.

Dallas Police describe the suspect this way:

Black male, approximately 30-years-old, 6’1” 200 lbs.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday, March 15.

Person of interest in 2 Dallas sex assault cases (Dallas PD).

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images, is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at (214) 671-3637 or alan.holmes@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Refer to case numbers 113320-2017 and 197630-2019 respectively.

Crime stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime stoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crime.

If you have information about this crime, call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

