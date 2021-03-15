DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in North Texas, the City of Dallas is working to help people living in priority areas, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), register to get their shots.

Anyone living in one of the 17 zip codes considered a priority can call the recreation center in their area and set up a vaccination appointment. Once the date and time are scheduled the patient will also receive information on when to arrive at a designated pickup location to be driven to the Fair Park hub.

Visit the Parks and Recreation website to get registration eligibility.

To register by phone, residents must be ages 50 and older and live in one of these zip codes: