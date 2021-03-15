(CBS Local)– Last week, CBS released “This Is CBS Remixed,” a collection of three original songs composed by GRAMMY Award-winning producer CID, whose sound encompasses after-hours house and tech house music, as well as crossover dance hits.

The songs, which are available on all major Digital Service Providers, each incorporate the iconic “This Is CBS” voiceover slogan as well as the Network’s new five-note mnemonic, which launched in the fall.

“We’re always looking for novel and authentic ways to engage a wide range of audiences with the CBS brand, and music is a great way to do that,” said CBS President and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Benson. “Our collaboration with CID exceeded our expectations, as he mixed an historical element of our past, with our new five-note brand mnemonic, into three original songs that make a fresh and modern statement about CBS. CID deftly brought this newest phase of our brand personality to life in compositions that feel familiar, but still very new. The three songs we released today are unique, current and probably something you wouldn’t expect from a big media brand, yet they still honor CBS’ rich legacy by incorporating the iconic ‘This Is CBS’ slogan and contemporizing it.”

The Network is exploring ways to use the songs in marketing efforts across its sub-brands, including affiliates. CBS stations will have the opportunity to experiment with the songs and find fun ways to use them both internally and consumer-facing.

“In the last year, I went from DJing clubs and festivals around the world to being home every day,” said CID. “With that came the opportunity to consider new and exciting projects. When Mike Benson described CBS’ rebranding and his interest in putting a new twist on CBS’ sonic identity through original music, I knew it was the perfect opportunity. That’s how the idea of “This Is CBS Remixed” began. I had the freedom to experiment with genres of music that I usually wouldn’t work with under my Artist project, and I had a blast doing it.”

The company’s brand unification initiative continues to bring a fresh, clean and modern identity and personality to CBS, while drawing upon the rich history of the brand and integrating key visual and audio elements from the past into the new/evolved aesthetic across CBS Entertainment, CBS Sports, CBS News, CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures and other CBS branded business units.

The song titles also succeed in melding the past with the present – upbeat contemporary songs paired with Latin titles, all of which include the word “Oculus” (meaning Eye – as a nod to the iconic CBS Eye logo, which is in its 70th anniversary year). “Oculus Audax” (Bold Eye) has an invigorating Electronic Dance Music (EDM) tempo, the rhythmic “Unum Oculum” (Unified Eye), features a more relaxing “chill” beat, and “Oculus Fortem” (Strong Eye) showcases a bold pop/rock sound.

The iconic catchphrase “This Is CBS” has been featured in countless Network news, entertainment, sports and specials spots throughout the decades. The new five-note mnemonic launched earlier this season and was generated by assigning musical notes to the “This Is CBS” slogan, creating a new melody and animation that appears at the top of the hour during primetime programming on CBS.