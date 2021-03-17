FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people have been indicted for multiple child abuse charges in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy in Fort Worth last year.
The two people, Deondrick Foley and Joseph Delancy, were the caretakers of Amari Boone at the time his death on April 12, 2020, police said.READ MORE: Governor Abbott Wouldn't Explain Why He Requested PUC Chair's Resignation Or His Position On Senate Bill To Reverse ERCOT Overcharges
On Wednesday, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Foley for seven counts of injury to a child and Delancy for five counts of injury to a child, including one for causing serious bodily injury.READ MORE: Texas AG Ken Paxton, Others Sue Biden Administration Over Revocation Of Keystone XL Pipeline Permit
Police said Boone was brought to Cook Children’s Medical Center on April 10, 2020 with critical injuries prior to his death.MORE NEWS: 'The Numbers Continue To Improve' Says Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins On COVID-19 Cases, Deaths
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed Boone’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to his head.