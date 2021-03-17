DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police seized multiple kinds of illegal drugs while investigating a narcotics sales operation on Tuesday, March 16 at 4129 N. Westmoreland Road.
Members of the department’s Narcotics Section and SWAT executed a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. and found and seized the following items:
53.3 Grams Cocaine
957.3 Grams Marijuana
28.9 Grams K2
52.5 Grams Methamphetamine
177.1 Grams Cannabis Oil
1 Firearm
$582.00 cash
“The Dallas Police Department’s Narcotics Division is grinding everyday to take drugs and guns off Dallas streets,” the department said in a news release. “If you suspect a drug house or any other suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please report that activity through the iWatch Dallas app or Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS.”
There was no word on any arrests.