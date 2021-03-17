CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police seized multiple kinds of illegal drugs while investigating a narcotics sales operation on Tuesday, March 16 at 4129 N. Westmoreland Road.

Members of the department’s Narcotics Section and SWAT executed a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. and found and seized the following items:

53.3 Grams Cocaine

957.3 Grams Marijuana

28.9 Grams K2

52.5 Grams Methamphetamine

177.1 Grams Cannabis Oil

1 Firearm

$582.00 cash

Guns, drugs, cash bust (Dallas PD)

“The Dallas Police Department’s Narcotics Division is grinding everyday to take drugs and guns off Dallas streets,” the department said in a news release. “If you suspect a drug house or any other suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please report that activity through the iWatch Dallas app or Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS.”

There was no word on any arrests.

