(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley suffered a spinal injury that left him paralyzed after he was hit by a vehicle while on his bike in January, the team announced Wednesday.

The first public details regarding the Jan. 20, 2021 incident were released by the team. The 7’6” center played for the Mavericks from 1997 to 2005.

According to the team, Bradley, 48, was riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The crash left him with a “traumatic” injury and led to him undergoing neck fusion surgery.

The team said he spent the last eight weeks in the hospital and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said.

During his long road to recovery, Bradley will be using the incident as a platform to help bring awareness for bicycle safety, the team said.

According to the team, the former NBA player will not be releasing further public information as he focuses on rehabilitation.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life,” Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson said.

Bradley was drafted number two overall in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He made the NBA All-Rookie second team in 1994 and was the NBA blocks leader in 1997.