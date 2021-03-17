(CBSDFW.COM) – While promoting a virtual concert to raise money for winter storm relief in Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey was asked about his thoughts on running for governor of the Lone Star State.

“I’m giving it consideration. I would be a fool not to. It’s a very honorable thing to consider, you know, what that position would mean. What would it be for me, what would it mean for the people of Texas,” he told CBS This Morning on Wednesday. “As I’ve said before and I’ll say again now, I have to decide for me what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here?”

McConaughey has been tied to rumors about a possible run as he looks at what he wants to do in the next chapter of his life.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for re-election in 2022.

The actor appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about a benefit concert called “We’re Texas” that he and his wife, Camila Alves, are hosting on Sunday, March 21. The effort looks to raise money for those affected by the devastating winter storms in February that caused massive power outages and water issues.

“As soon as Camila and I said ‘okay, something needs to be done, what do we need to do,’ we came up with the idea of the benefit,” McConaughey said. “And then I get on the phone, and in 30 seconds — every performer, every Texas business, every sports star is like ‘Yes, what do you need me to do, tell me when and where, I’m in.'”

The “We’re Texas” virtual concert includes performances from Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Willie Nelson. The concert begins at 7 p.m. CT this Sunday on McConaughey’s YouTube channel.