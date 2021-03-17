TEXAS CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who was arrested at a Galveston bank after she refused to wear a mask inside is now accused of a similar incident nearly a week later.

KTRK reports the 65-year-old woman, Terry Wright, was arrested at an Office Depot in Texas City on Wednesday for criminal trespass and resisting charges.

Wright faced the same charges last Thursday, March 11, after she was taken into custody at a Bank of America a day after the statewide mask mandate was lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Although the mask mandate was lifted for public areas, private businesses are still able to keep mask requirements in place.

Texas City police told KTRK that Wright was asked by staff at the Office Depot to leave the store if she refused to wear a mask. A similar exchange happened at the Galveston bank.

Wright’s arrest in Galveston garnered attention as the incident was captured on an officer’s body camera.

The footage showed the officer trying to escort Wright out of the bank.

“Ma’am we’re going to do this the easy way or the hard way,” the officer said.

“What are you going to do, arrest me?” she replied.

“Yes, for intruding on premises,” the officer said.

A scuffle ensued as she tried to resist. The officer ended up having to force her onto the ground in order to place handcuffs on her, as shown in the footage.

“Wow, not wearing a mask people! This is what they do to you,” White yelled as the officer escorted her out.

The entire body camera footage, obtained by KTRK, can be seen in the video player below: