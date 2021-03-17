(CBS SPORTS) – Oklahoma sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, who played high school ball at Denton’s Guyer High, will not be available to the Sooners on Saturday in their first round NCAA Tournament matchup against Missouri.
Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indiana, coach Lon Kruger said Wednesday, March 17.READ MORE: Texas Man Arrested On Weapons Charge Near Vice President's Residence
Harmon, who ranks second on the team this season in minutes, points and assists per game, will also not be available in the second round should the Sooners advance against their former Big 12 foe.
That eliminates a key piece to OU’s two-way attack not just against the ninth-seeded Tigers, who are back in the March Madness field for the first time since 2018, but also against likely second-round opponent and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. It also, on paper, could make the Bulldogs’ path to a second-ever Final Four even easier with Kansas, Virginia and Oklahoma — all teams from the West Region — dealing with COVID issues.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine 'Waste Lists' Leading To Ineligible North Texans Getting Their Doses Early
A former four-star, top-50 talent from Texas, Harmon has blossomed into a reliable co-star next to Austin Reaves this season.
Averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.1 assists, he has helped key Oklahoma’s balanced attack all season as a defensive hound and key initiator on offense.
CBS 11 sports reporter interviewed Harmon and his father about the disappointing news.MORE NEWS: Governor Abbott Wouldn't Explain Why He Requested PUC Chair's Resignation Or His Position On Senate Bill To Reverse ERCOT Overcharges
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE