NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some North Texans are waking up in the dark. Strong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday morning brought damaging winds and frequent lightning that resulted in tens of thousands across the Metroplex losing power.
According to Oncor, crews are working to restore power as the storm system continues to move east.
As of 6:15 a.m. these are the number of people being affected by the outages, according to county:
- Dallas 38,932
- Rockwall 11,453
- Collin 3,662
- Tarrant 2,279
- Johnson 1,726
In all, some 60,000 customers across North Texas were without electricity.
Oncor customers can report an outage by calling 888-313-4747, or texting the word ‘OUT’ to 66267. Customers can also report problems on the MyOncor app. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately.