DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was around 3:00 a.m. when Dallas Fire Rescue was called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Rosemeade Parkway.

When firefighter arrived they found flames shooting out of the roof of one of the units.

The fire went to 2-alarms before being brought under control.

An unknown number of residents were displaced because of damage at the complex, but no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

