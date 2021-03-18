FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keep checking your bank account and/or mailbox for that third round of COVID-19 stimulus.

On Wednesday, March 17, more than 90-million federal stimulus checks were direct-deposited.

On Friday, March 19, another 150-thousand paper checks will be delivered.

More than half of all stimulus payments in this latest round of COVID-19 relief have been delivered.

That leaves some 70 million Americans who qualify, still waiting.

The best way to check on your payment status is to go to the IRS website and use the “Get My Payment” tool.

Thirty-five million people have used it this week.

Most people will receive $1,400.

For a family of five, that could add up to a $7,000 check.

If you filed taxes last year or this year and provided the IRS with your banking information, chances are you will not have any issues receiving payment.

If you have not filed taxes, you may need to be patient.

“The problem is this is coming at a very bad time for the IRS – right in the middle of tax filing season. They still have some 2019 tax returns they are still dealing with. And they are going to get hit with a lot of amended returns as people figure out they can get a better deal with a lot of the tax provisions,” said Bob Probasco, Tax Director at Texas A&M Law School.

