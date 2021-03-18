CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old Flower Mound man faces multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing two people and strangling a third following a crash on I-35E in Carrollton Thursday, March 18.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened in the express lanes just before 5:00 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his vehicle, was first in a verbal altercation, then began assaulting other drivers involved in the crash as well as a passerby who stopped to intervene.

Detectives ask that everyone who recorded either the crash or the assaults that followed contact them at (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

The victims are being treated at three different North Texas hospitals.

A fourth man who was injured in the initial crash is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also injured during the assault.

He was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment and will be brought back to the Carrollton City Jail for booking when he is medically cleared for release.