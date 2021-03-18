NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans are paying more at the pump. According to AAA Texas, the average price in the state is $2.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Gas prices across Texas are seven cents more than on this day last week and 71 cents more per gallon compared to this day in 2020.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.97 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon.

Drivers in Dallas are paying an average of $2.62 for regular unleaded, the same price at the pump that people in Arlington and Fort Worth are paying.

“Texans are paying about 18% more to fill up today, compared to February,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices are expected to continue climbing through the remainder of March, but potentially in smaller increments.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and 66 cents more than the price at this same time last year.

Gas prices are continuing to increase, despite the Energy Information Administration’s latest report showing U.S. demand dropping slightly week-to-week, and signs of crude oil prices stabilizing.

Even though prices have spiked, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices in the US, ranking 3rd lowest in the country.