FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new study from Stanford University found video conferencing is causing so-called, “Zoom fatigue.”
Stanford professor Jeff Hancock helped research and identify the major factors of Zoom fatigue.
He said excessive amounts of eye contact for long periods of time can make people feel more tired than usual.
Seeing yourself during video chats in real time can feel like you’re staring into a mirror.
"It can be really distracting," Hancock said. "It can get us to focus on our image and our appearance much more than usual."
He also said sitting in one place during video chats drastically reduces our overall mobility, and keeping up with who should talk and when can often be a serious mental strain.
“It’s hard to tell who should talk,” he said. “We have to think about that now, whereas in face-to-face, it’s a no-brainer.”
Hancock said that taking “audio only” breaks for minimizing the screen time can help you manage the issue.MORE NEWS: Dog Stolen Out Of Family's Vehicle In Deep Ellum Area Of Dallas
Researchers say it is important to take frequent breaks, walk around and go outside. If you want to test your zoom fatigue and/or participate in a study, you can do so here.