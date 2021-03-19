KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least four people were injured, three critically, after a major crash at Highway 243 and FM 2727 in Kaufman County Friday, March 19.
DPS said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Highway 243 and a Kia was traveling westbound.
For a yet to be determined reason the Camry turned in front of the Kia.
There was one person in the Camry who was being treated by medical professionals.
There were four people in the Kia, three of those were airlifted to the hospital by CareFlite.
There is no word on the condition of the fourth person in the Kia.
The investigating is ongoing.