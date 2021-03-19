FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – All this week, CBS 11 has been taking a look back at the past, unprecedented year.
We’ve looked at how North Texans have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to working and attending school at home, wearing masks and social distancing to try to keep from getting sick.
It has not been easy.
We wanted to give you a peek behind the scenes to see the changes we here at CBS 11 made to get the news on the air while keeping our crews safe.
CBS 11 photojournalist Mike Kinney put this video together at the top of the page.