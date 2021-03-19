ARLIINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 8.
Promoter Matchroom Boxing made the announcement Friday morning and said it expects over 60,000 fans to attend. The match will also be broadcasted on DAZN.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Additional Benefits In The Economic Relief Package
“We are proud to host a boxing match of this magnitude as we welcome back Canelo Alvarez to AT&T Stadium to take on Billy Joe Saunders,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “AT&T Stadium was built to house the greatest sporting events on the planet, and we feel we have another incredible boxing event on the horizon with this matchup taking place in Arlington on May 8th.”
MORE NEWS: Highway Crash In Carrollton Leads To Stabbing And Strangulation On I-35E
Everything's 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 in Texas 🏟#CaneloSaunders ∙ @ATTStadium ∙ May 8 pic.twitter.com/6AXXdt6aquREAD MORE: Texas Sheriff Calls In-Custody Death Of Marvin Scott A Tragedy & Asks For Patience While Investigations Are Completed
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 19, 2021
Pre-sale for tickets begins on Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. CT. Health and safety protocols have not yet been released.