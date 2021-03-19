WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) — A horse was shot and killed in Parker County on March 17 and now a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.
According to Parker County Sheriff's, deputies were called out to a pasture in the 100 block of Trinity Ranch Road in Weatherford where the owner of a horse named "Pete" said his animal had been shot. When they arrived they found the 10-year-old gelding paint horse lying near a fence post alive, but with distressed breathing.
Investigators later found bullet fragments in the fence post near Pete, who was a retired roping horse.
A veterinarian was called to the scene but the injuries from the gunshot were too great and Pete was humanely euthanized.
“We hope someone will come forward and do the right thing in reporting the name(s) of the suspect(s). The Parker County Sheriff’s Office takes animal cruelty cases seriously<” said Sheriff Russ Authier.
In addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Sheriff's Office, Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering up to an additional $1,000 reward for information in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.
Anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office directly at 817-594-8845.