NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas leaders in health, education, advocacy, criminal justice, and business will come together on March 19 to discuss racial equality.
In a virtual event, the research and advocacy nonprofit "Children at Risk" and its partners is holding what it calls its first Legislators' Racial Equity Rally.
The online meeting is to highlight the fight against systemic racism, and discuss the work that still needs to be done at the state level to make improvements in society.
Organizers with Children at Risk say the past year has, "highlighted the prevalence of systemic racism across all facets of our society. From essential workers' increased vulnerability to COVID-19, to a students' ability to recuperate after educational disruptions, the deadly combinations of natural and social disasters our state has endured have only reinforced the urgency to keep combatting racial inequality."
During the session on Friday community leaders and legislators will put forth their vision for policies for the 87th Texas Legislative Session that bring Texas closer to creating a fair and equitable society for all Texans.
To ask direct questions during the session, which will run from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., you must register online.
Click here to watch the virtual event on Facebook Live.