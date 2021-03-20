FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the first day of spring and as the weather warms, it’s hard to believe this time last year parks and restaurants around Fort Worth looked much different.

Many around Trinity Park on Saturday took advantage of a season that was spent in lockdown last year.

“Those first couple of months, with the full lockdown, that was… I mean I am not a homebody. And when you work from home and can’t leave home, that was not a good time,” said Chandon Sanders of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth’s Valerie Gonzalez spent her Saturday getting married and taking photos in the park. Her spring wedding last year was canceled.

“I am getting married!” Gonzalez said. “This was round two of our wedding. The weather last year was raining and windy, so I was like, ‘ok maybe it just wasn’t meant to be!’”

But aside from the beautiful weather, March Madness was another reason many chose to be out and about today.

Bars and patios around West 7th Street were filled with basketball fans who said the sport was giving them a chance to get away from the stresses of pandemic life.

“Last year everything was a pretty big bummer. Everything was put on hold so we are looking forward to this year, but still staying safe!” said Abram Sanchez, from Fort Worth.