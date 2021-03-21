KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a driver who police said hit and killed a 58-year-old man while he was walking with his wife in Keller Saturday evening.
Police said the incident happened as the victim was walking in the 1100 block of Johnson Road at around 6 p.m.
According to police, a grey SUV veered off the road and hit the victim. Police said the vehicle left the scene eastbound and then turned southbound on Keller-Smithfield Road.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are asking residents in the area to look through any security cameras they may have for the possible suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.743.4532.