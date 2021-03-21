Matthew McConaughey Hosting Virtual Concert Tonight To Help Texas Winter Storm Victims Actor Matthew McConaughey is hosting a virtual concert Sunday night to help raise money for victims of the devastating winter storms in Texas last month.

Keller Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed Man While He Was Walking With WifeA search is underway for a driver who police said hit and killed a 58-year-old man while he was walking with his wife in Keller Saturday evening.