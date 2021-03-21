(CBSDFW.COM) – Actor Matthew McConaughey is hosting a virtual concert Sunday night to help raise money for victims of the devastating winter storms in Texas last month.
The effort known as "We're Texas" was set up by the Texas native and his wife, Camila Alves. Proceeds go towards the Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund.
Millions of Texans were affected by the winter storms in February after the weather caused power outages and water issues.
“As soon as Camila and I said ‘okay, something needs to be done, what do we need to do,’ we came up with the idea of the benefit,” McConaughey told CBS This Morning last week. “And then I get on the phone, and in 30 seconds — every performer, every Texas business, every sports star is like ‘Yes, what do you need me to do, tell me when and where, I’m in.'”
View this post on Instagram
The star-studded lineup of performers include Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. CT tonight on McConaughey’s YouTube channel.