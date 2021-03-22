Spring Storms Make A Quick Return To North Texas, Chance For Severe Weather TonightScattered, lighter showers are around morning-early afternoon. The later half of the day takes our focus as a dry line across West Texas works this way, followed closely by a cold front.

45 MPH Winds, Blowing Dust Could Affect Visibility In North Texas; Elevated Fire DangerA Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Oncor: Wednesday Morning Storms Cause Power Outages Across North TexasStrong storms and heavy rain on Wednesday morning brought damaging winds and frequent lightning that resulted in tens of thousands across the Metroplex losing power.