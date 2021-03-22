DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is temporarily closing the St. Francis Avenue bridge that runs over Interstate-30 in both directions.
The bridge will be closed from March 22 at 8 a.m. until Tuesday, March 23 at noon to perform bridge repairs.READ MORE: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Says 'Key Focal Point Is Supporting Small Businesses'
While the bridge will reopen in a few days, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until Saturday, May 1.READ MORE: Spring Storms Make A Quick Return To North Texas, Chance For Severe Weather Tonight
On I-30, underneath the bridge, all main westbound lanes of the interstate at St. Francis Avenue will be fully closed on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 p.m. until Thursday, March 25 at 5 a.m.MORE NEWS: Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Announces Run For Office Of Texas Attorney General
Detours will be marked and electronic message boards will alert drivers. Drivers are being advised to expect delays and, if possible, seek alternate routes.