DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is temporarily closing the St. Francis Avenue bridge that runs over Interstate-30 in both directions.

The bridge will be closed from March 22 at 8 a.m. until Tuesday, March 23 at noon to perform bridge repairs.

While the bridge will reopen in a few days, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until Saturday, May 1.

On I-30, underneath the bridge, all main westbound lanes of the interstate at St. Francis Avenue will be fully closed on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 p.m. until Thursday, March 25 at 5 a.m.

Detours will be marked and electronic message boards will alert drivers. Drivers are being advised to expect delays and, if possible, seek alternate routes.