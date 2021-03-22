NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The number of unaccompanied children who have crossed the southern border, who are now in U.S. custody, has grown to more than 15,000.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar shared images taken inside a Border Patrol facility for unaccompanied children in Donna, Texas, which show kids crowded together in makeshift rooms.

CBS News has been told families are still just trying to get to the other side to turn themselves in, thinking they can claim asylum here. But the Biden administration says most families will be sent right back.

