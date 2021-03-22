EULESS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Family and friends have confirmed the victim of a North Texas car crash earlier in the month was up-and-coming Texas country-western singer Taylor Dee.

Dee died on March 14 after being injured in a crash in Euless. She was 33.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said news of Dee’s death has shocked the music community. “Taylor Dee was the real deal – a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” she said. “In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously.”

Dee, born Taylor Dawn Carroll in Garland, leaves behind a young son and daughter.

The accident that killed the singer happened when Dee was driving an SUV eastbound on the State Highway 183 toll lane in Euless around 10:30 p.m. Officials say she attempted to take the exit to Highway 360, but is believed to have missed the turn by a split-second and slammed into a barrier.

The SUV rolled, hit an overhead sign, and ejected Dee from the vehicle. Euless police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

A second person in the vehicle had minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident.

The case remains under investigation.

According to a release, Dee’s first single, “The Buzz,” dropped June 14, 2019 and had been playing on several Texas radio stations.