DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two months after he was gunned down, 25-year-old Joaquin Tutton has died.
Officers found Tutton on January 13, 2021 at 1346 N. Masters Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital where he remained until March 22, 2021 when he succumbed to his injuries.
Now the DPD Homicide Unit will take over his case.
The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, at 214.671.3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 007757-2021.