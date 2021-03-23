NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
WHARTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a close call for one Wharton County Sheriff Tuesday morning, when an 18-wheeler nearly hit him at the scene of a crash.

(credit: Wharton County Sheriff’s Office)

It was dark and road conditions looked slick, on Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71 where the near miss happened.

Despite Corporal Fiala’s flashing emergency lights, the big rig slammed into the driver’s side corner of the car’s front end.

Video shows Fiala jump back, and look at the truck in amazement after it slammed into the car.

Law enforcement is sharing video of the incident to promote awareness about slowing down when drivers see emergency lights.

No one was injured in the incident.

Wharton is about 300 miles from Dallas.

