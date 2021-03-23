NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Benbrook Lake, DFW News, drowning, Jose Pacheco Reyes, missing teen

BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials along with the Benbrook Fire Department continued searching Benbrook Lake Tuesday, March 23, for a missing 18-year old who is believed to have drowned on Sunday, March 21.

His name is Jose Pacheco Reyes.

Reyes was last seen on a kayak on the lake Sunday evening.

Benbrook Lake search for drowning victim (Chopper 11)

The kayak was found washed ashore later that evening.

“Despite the search area being quite large and riddled with stumps, as well as recent unstable weather conditions, Texas Game Wardens are actively working in shifts and will continue searching until the individual is found and closure has been had for the family,” Texas Parks and Wildlife told CBS 11.

Benbrook Lake search for drowning victim (Chopper 11)

Benbrook Lake is about 16 miles southwest of Fort Worth

CBSDFW.com Staff