BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials along with the Benbrook Fire Department continued searching Benbrook Lake Tuesday, March 23, for a missing 18-year old who is believed to have drowned on Sunday, March 21.
His name is Jose Pacheco Reyes.
Reyes was last seen on a kayak on the lake Sunday evening.
The kayak was found washed ashore later that evening.
“Despite the search area being quite large and riddled with stumps, as well as recent unstable weather conditions, Texas Game Wardens are actively working in shifts and will continue searching until the individual is found and closure has been had for the family,” Texas Parks and Wildlife told CBS 11.
Benbrook Lake is about 16 miles southwest of Fort Worth