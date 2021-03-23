DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Hospital in Dallas shared word of a hopeful sign of how far we’ve come in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital closed its coronavirus units on Tuesday, March 23.
The units were sealed off and isolated from the rest of the hospital in March 2020 to keep the highly contagious patients away from the rest of the hospital population.
Parkland Hospital said it is still treating COVID-19 patients, but they were able to close the special coronavirus-only units, or tactical care units (TCU), due to falling case counts.