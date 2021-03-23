NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus unit, Covid-19, DFW News, hospital, Parkland Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Hospital in Dallas shared word of a hopeful sign of how far we’ve come in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital closed its coronavirus units on Tuesday, March 23.

The units were sealed off and isolated from the rest of the hospital in March 2020 to keep the highly contagious patients away from the rest of the hospital population.

Parkland Hospital said it is still treating COVID-19 patients, but they were able to close the special coronavirus-only units, or tactical care units (TCU), due to falling case counts.

 

CBSDFW.com Staff