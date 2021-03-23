BERTRAM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Spring is roaring in like a lion across parts of the Lone Star State. Thunder, lightning and small hail fell in North Texas, while the storms caused significant damage to buildings in one central Texas city, and two tornadoes may have touched down.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in Bertram, from the storms that moved through late in the night on March 22. The storm system moved along State Highway 29 through Bertram, where several buildings in the center of town were damaged.
The National Weather Service will determine whether the damage in the city was caused by powerful winds, possibly gale force, or tornadoes.
Bertram is about 45 miles northwest of Austin.
Heavy rain and storms moves through North Texas, with hail falling in areas across the Metroplex.
Meanwhile, more storms were predicted for Wednesday and Thursday in several Southern states. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says a potential outbreak of strong tornadoes is possible Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and southeast U.S.
The storms are expected to begin Wednesday night in parts of Louisiana.
