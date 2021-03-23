Spring Storms Rattle Metroplex, Possible Tornado Touches Down In Central Texas CitySpring is roaring in like a lion across parts of the Lone Star State. Storms caused significant damage to buildings in one central Texas city, and two tornadoes may have touched down.

Spring Storms Make A Quick Return To North Texas, Chance For Severe Weather TonightScattered, lighter showers are around morning-early afternoon. The later half of the day takes our focus as a dry line across West Texas works this way, followed closely by a cold front.

45 MPH Winds, Blowing Dust Could Affect Visibility In North Texas; Elevated Fire DangerA Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.