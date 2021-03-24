BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police met with the owner of an Urban Air Adventure Park location Wednesday, March 24, a day after the city stated it would be addressing health and safety concerns at the business and the property along Hwy 183 where it’s located.

The meeting and statement followed social media complaints and calls to the city, about teenagers gathering at the trampoline park, but later leaving, damaging property, and harassing employees at nearby businesses.

Police were also expected to check-in with other businesses in the development.

A city spokesperson said the fire department and code enforcement was also expected to be involved with inspections and addressing the complaints.

A review of the business posted on Facebook this week by an employee at a neighborhood business, described groups of teens throwing rocks at cars, climbing onto the rooftops of the development and engaging in sexual activity behind dumpsters on the property.

Bedford Police have not received any direct calls about the sexual activity. They were called to the location twice in March to break up fights between juveniles.

A business owner who did not want to be identified, told CBS 11 teens had most recently broken out lights in alleys between the buildings, and that employees were fearful of taking the trash out at night.

A spokesperson for Urban Air told CBS 11 the owner of the franchise reached out to police once they were made aware of the complaints spreading.

The business has already hired additional uniformed officers to work this weekend.

It requires wrist bands for anyone entering the facility, and does not allow anyone to leave and reenter after 8 p.m.